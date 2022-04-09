Apple details Apple Myeongdong store preview

Apple has recently released a teaser of the soon-to-be-released Myeongdong Store in South Korea.

The Apple Myeongdong Store will officially open April 9, which will then be the biggest store in the region. New images revealing details of the Apple Store include a collaborative effort with K-pop group Seventeen.

Apple senior VP of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien said in a press release that the company is thrilled to open a store to deepen its relationship with Korean customers, with the retail team primed to provide endless inspiration and a welcome to the local community as they explore various Apple products and services.

Apple Myeongdong is built to be a two-storey complex within an all-new tower. Locally-commissioned sculptures and pocket gardens are highlighted throughout the space, and there’s a stainless steel elevator as well as a transparent staircase, and a horizontally-supported double-height glass facade.

The store officially opens to the public on April 9 10am local time.