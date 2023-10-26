Apple device repair program expands to independent shops and consumers

Apple is planning to expand its Independent Repair Provider and Self-Service Repair programs to repair shops and consumers in the US.

The White House today announced the repair program expansion as part of its ‘right to repair’ policies. Reuters shared the news, but Apple has not made a formal announcement as of the moment. The US government is aiming to have the program launched nationwide, and it’s believed that they have the backing of Apple on this matter.

In California, Apple has supported the state’s ‘right to repair’ legislation, with the bill saying that all the parts should come from Apple. In addition, non-authorized repair shops must declare that they’re using third-party components.

In 2022, Apple launched a similar repair program and allowed independent shops to acquire genuine parts for out-of-warranty repairs. Apple’s self-service repair store offers parts and repair kits for Mac desktops and notebooks, Apple displays, and iPhones.