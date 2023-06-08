Apple disapproved nearly a million Apps due to privacy violations

Apple has rejected nearly a million submitted apps from 2020 to 2022.

The company recently shared a transparency report for the App Store, giving viewers a chance to see how many apps have been rejected from the platform. Atlas VP came up with a report on the growing trend and reasons for moderation and found a growing number of apps that have violated privacy guidelines.

The number of rejections have increased from 215,000 to around 400,000 in just two years’ time. Apple has been a strong proponent of privacy and has taken significant steps towards improving the aspect across its services and software. Atlas speculates that Apple decided to publish the transparency report to discourage the demands of opening up the iPad and iPhones to sideloading and third-party app stores. Cook said that ‘sideloading will allow data-hungry companies to avoid privacy rules and track users against their will’.