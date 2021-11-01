Apple discontinues 21.5-inch Intel powered iMac

Apple has discontinued the ageing 21.5-inch Intel based iMac. It was a longtime coming, as the machine had not been updated for several years. The company introduced the new 24” iMac earlier this year which is powered by the company’s own M1 chip.

The design of the iMac had not been refreshed for more than ten years until the 24” iMac which was unveiled in April. It brings a much thinner and almost flat design to the all-in-one iMac desktop. However, the chin at the bottom continues to stay but without the Apple logo this time around.

Ageing Intel Core 7th Gen CPU for years

The 21.5-inch, now discontinued, iMac model was powered by the very old 7th Gen Intel Core i5 chip. It was priced at $1,099 (USD) which included the Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640. The product is no longer displayed on Apple’s online store. Also, the 21.5-inch iMac has been removed from the Mac comparison page.

Apple confirmed the news of the 21.5-inch iMac being discontinued, in a response to MacRumours. The product will not be sold anymore through the company’s online store or in the retail stores. However, it is possible to purchase a refurbished 21.5-inch iMac through Apple’s Refurbished store, depending on availability.

New 24″ iMac

The larger 27-inch iMac powered by Intel chips will continue to be in store. The Intel Core i9 version of the 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799 (USD) – the chip clocked at 3.6GHz and having 10 CPU cores. It was last updated in 2020 bringing a high resolution 1080p webcam, T2 security chip, new SSDs, new graphic cards, new CPUs, and more.

Apple continues to upgrade all Mac computers to include its new Apple Silicon chips. The company aims to complete the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon by the mid of 2022.