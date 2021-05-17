Apple discontinues Mac ‘Magic’ accessories in space grey color

Apple is now no longer offering its Mac ‘Magic’ accessories in space grey color now that the iMac Pro has been discontinued. The device was the only Mac in space grey, and matching accessories were made specifically for the computer.

On Apple’s official website, the products Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2 in Space Gray are listed under ‘While Supplies Last’ at the bottom of the listing, which means the company won’t be making more of them in the future.

While the space grey option for the ‘Magic’ accessories are discontinued, customers can still get them in Silver. The Cupertino-based firm began selling it’s Magic Trackpad 2, Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard as standalone items for iMac Pro customers who want matching peripherals.

In similar news, Apple announced a refreshed iMac M1 with 7 different colors and matching keyboards, mice and trackpads. These color-matched accessories are only available in bundled versions of the iMacs.