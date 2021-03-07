Apple discontinuing the iMac Pro; available while supplies last

Apple is discontinuing the iMac Pro, after having not updated it for a very long time. The purchase page of the machine now reads “While supplies last.” It is not unexpected as the 27” standard iMac was updated last year to have powerful chips on the inside. The company is also reportedly planning to update the iMac design this year, by removing the chin at the bottom – some suggest a design similar to the Pro XDR Display.

The popular tech blog The Verge contacted Apple for more details on the discontinuation of the iMac Pro and the company said that the machine will not be available for purchase after the available units are sold. Also, only the base configuration of the iMac Pro is now available for purchase – other configurations are not available anymore.

Redesigned iMac: Flat back & smaller bezels

Bloomberg reported earlier this year that the upcoming redesigned iMac will feature a flat back design and smaller bezels on the front. The iMac’s design has not largely changed since 2009 which makes the design more than a decade old. Apple did reduce the thickness of the machine in 2012 by removing the SuperDrive and making other internal changes. But apart from that, the design of the iMac has not changed one bit since 2009.

iMac Pro supplies

Apple released the iMac Pro in 2017, as an in-between computer for professionals while the company worked on a “pro” grade tower style Mac Pro. The professional community of Mac users were frustrated by the fact that the company was ignoring the Mac. The company had invited several journalists to discuss the future of the Mac and suggested new “pro” grade Mac computers were in the works.

The iMac Pro was one of the machines that was released after the meeting of Apple’s then SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller and other notable people with journalists.