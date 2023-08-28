Apple discusses iPhone manufacturing expansion with India

Apple India executives have spoken with local authorities to expand production in the country.

The Cupertino-based company began making moves to produce products in India, but it seems that Apple is ready to push manufacturing further. Business Today reported a detailed meeting that involves the country’s Finance Ministry and Apple executives with a focus on the future of iPhone manufacturing. More importantly, the meeting discussed how the country’s policies could match the expansion.

The meeting was preceded by a sudden decision by the Indian government for companies to acquire import licenses. Details surrounding the recent meeting were scarce and the results have not been disclosed. Tim Cook recently met with PM Narendra Modi in April to discuss the same thing.

Apple is slowly moving away from China as its sole manufacturing source, with India as one possible location. Apple moved 7% of iPhone production in India with a target of 25% as time goes by.