Apple Distinguished School adds University of Kentucky to the list

The Smart Campus of the University of Kentucky has recently been awarded as an Apple Distinguished School.

The Kentucky University mentioned how its Smart Campus program is ‘dedicated to exploring how technology can facilitate learning’ It’s now included among 32 countries and 535 establishments as an Apple Distinguished School. The school also stated that they are happy to be recognized as such for the 2021-2024 period for their innovative efforts and initiative in research, teaching, care, service and learning.

As part of the university’s Smart Campus strategy, they are giving first-time undergraduate and degree seekers an Apple Pencil, Keyboard and iPad Air for helping students learn about technology and compete in their future workplaces.

Currently, the University of Kentucky has 15,000 staff and faculty and more than 30,000 students.

Recent additions to the Apple Distinguished Schools include the Northeast Mississippi Community College and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.