Apple DIY repair program expands to Studio Display and M1-Powered desktop macs

Apple has recently expanded its list of self-service repair program to accommodate Mac desktops with the silicon chip.

Repair manuals, parts, and tools can now be received for the Mac mini, the M1 Mac Studio lineup, the iMac, and Studio Display owners. Instead of bringing the product to be serviced at an Apple Repair Store, users can now complete the repairs themselves.

Currently, part availability is limited to US only. However, the program has already gone live in other regions, including the UK, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Germany, Italy, France, and Belgium this December.

Studio Display and Mac desktop tool kits are available to rent at the self-service repair store and costs $49. Users must return them within a week. The DIY Repair Program began in April this year and aims to provide customers with authentic tools, parts, and manuals for do-it-yourself repairs to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 models.