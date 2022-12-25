iLoungeNews

Apple DIY repair program expands to Studio Display and M1-Powered desktop macs

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Advertisements

Apple has recently expanded its list of self-service repair program to accommodate Mac desktops with the silicon chip.

Apple

Repair manuals, parts, and tools can now be received for the Mac mini, the M1 Mac Studio lineup, the iMac, and Studio Display owners. Instead of bringing the product to be serviced at an Apple Repair Store, users can now complete the repairs themselves.

Currently, part availability is limited to US only. However, the program has already gone live in other regions, including the UK, Sweden, Spain, Poland, Germany, Italy, France, and Belgium this December.

Studio Display and Mac desktop tool kits are available to rent at the self-service repair store and costs $49. Users must return them within a week. The DIY Repair Program began in April this year and aims to provide customers with authentic tools, parts, and manuals for do-it-yourself repairs to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 models.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.