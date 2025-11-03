News

Apple Donating To Help with Relief Efforts For Hurricane Melissa

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook, Apple CEO, took to social media about Apple donating money towards relief efforts to help the people affected with the damages caused by Hurricane Melissa. The amount the company will be donating will remain undisclosed, as the company doesn’t want the media to know what amount they donated, as they usually aid relief efforts on the ground. 


Hurricane Melissa has hit the Caribbean where people died and lost their homes because of the hurricane that has moved slowly. Catastrophic damage has been caused, with flooding and destruction of properties in multiple Caribbean countries like the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and Jamaica.

The company has donated money to the Red Cross in the past to help with relief efforts when natural disasters that caused damages occurred, such as with the fires in LA. “Our hearts go out to all of those impacted by the destruction of Hurricane Melissa,” said Cook.


