Apple Drops Its MagSafe Battery Pack to Just $79

In today’s always-connected society, it’s imperative to have a battery pack or mobile charger with you on the go. Today, the official MagSafe Battery Pack is down to just $79 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

The MagSafe Battery Pack is a true portable charger for your iPhone. Using it is easy- all you need to do is attach the pack to the back of your MagSafe-supported iPhone and watch as the battery level goes up. Wireless technology does away with the cables for added convenience.

Fast charging is supported, and also pass-through charging on both the battery pack and iPhone is possible with a 20W power adapter. The device automatically charges when it detects the iPhone, and strong magnets will keep the battery pack attached to your smartphone. LED indicator lights will tell you if it’s providing power and if the iPhone’s battery is full. Buy the discounted Apple MagSafe Battery Pack today!