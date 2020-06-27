Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug is now available for just $18 on Amazon

If you want to get some discount on Apple EarPods you should consider buying them on Amazon. Amazon offers some amazing deals for Apple products. Now you buy the Apple EarPods with 3.5mm headphone plug at a 39% discount. When you buy it on Amazon, you pay only $18.29 instead of $30. It means you can save $11.71.

Apple EarPods

The specialty of the earbuds of these Apple EarPods is that design is comfortable and the geometry of the earbuds makes them fit the ears. It is why these are more comfortable than traditional earphones. Another great quality is the sound quality and audio. These earphones maximize sound output and minimize the loss of sound.

These EarPods are easy to use. Thanks to the built-in remote that you can use to control the music playback and also adjust the volume. With the same remote you can now answer your calls with a pinch on the cord. These EarPods are compatible with every device that has a 3.5mm headphone plug. These EarPods support iOS 10 or later. You can use these with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Now is your chance to save some money on buying these EarPods on Amazon. Avail a 39% discount offer when you buy Apple EarPods with 3.5mm Headphone Plug before it ends.