Apple education store revamped, Unidays verification added

Apple’s online education store has received an upgrade and a verification check for Unidays staff education and students’ status.

The revision to the educational platform is such that teachers, students and qualified workers will now have to undergo a status verification before they’re allowed to order. For regions such as the US, France, UK and others, confirmation is done via Unidays service.

Unidays is a service that lets teachers, students and educational staff find discounts on products and services. The Apple Education Store includes teacher and faculty staff at all levels, as well as newly accepted and current university students.

Apple regularly offers education-centric discounts for its devices and services. Recently, the Cupertino-based company gave away a free pair of AirPods on qualifying purchases on its online store or physical locations.

Verification via Unidays was not a requirement before when purchasing devices on the Apple Education Store, and the implementation was not announced beforehand.