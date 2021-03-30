Apple employees get paid time Off for COVID-19 vaccine

Apple has announced that employees can get paid time off when they choose to get vaccinations against the corona virus.

In March last year the Cupertino-based company began placing protective and safety measures to keep customers and employees safe. As the world is slowly returning to normal Apple is encouraging its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement is that Apple employees can get paid time off on the day of their vaccination. Employees who experience adverse effects can get paid sick leave. However, Apple will not be the one to provide the vaccine; instead, the company can only offer on-site testing for possible COVID-19 suspects.

Apple has been making a slow ‘return to work’ transition of its US Apple Stores and corporate offices. Tim Cook, Apple CEO has mentioned that office workers will be going back starting June at the earliest, with remote work still being an option.