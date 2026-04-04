News

Apple Employees Getting Special Gifts For 50th Anniversary

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Employees Getting Special Gifts For 50th Anniversary

Apple will be giving its employees a special gift for the 50th anniversary of the company on April 1. The employees will get an enamel pin and commemorative t-shirt alongside a limited-edition poster that has the Apple logo in a rainbow scribble-style.


There is an Apple Park sign that says the products are made by hand and can be picked up by employees until the end of the month. The company has started celebrations since March, starting it off with an impromptu Alicia Keys concert and then holding sessions globally, such as South Korea, China, London, Vancouver, and many more countries.

Apple Employees Getting Special Gifts For 50th Anniversary

They will be finishing their party at Apple Park campus with a special performance finale for the employees. The musical guest for the event has not been announced yet, but reports hint that the guest will be Paul McCartney.

Apple was founded in 1976 April 1.


Latest News
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off
Apple Studio Display XDR Standard/VESA is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Adds More Products To Obsolete and Vintage List
Apple Adds More Products To Obsolete and Vintage List
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2 Receive Firmware Update
AirPods Max 2 Receive Firmware Update
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt is $100
Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt is $100
1 Min Read
Curved Design for iPhone 20 Planned
Curved Design for iPhone 20 Planned
1 Min Read
New Psychological Thriller Trailer Uploaded by Apple
New Psychological Thriller Trailer Uploaded by Apple
1 Min Read
Iran Lists Potential Targets Including Apple
Iran Lists Potential Targets Including Apple
1 Min Read
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB is $149 Off
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB 1TB is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Significant Redesign for iPhone
Significant Redesign for iPhone
1 Min Read
Final Apple 50th Anniversary Plans Go Public
Final Apple 50th Anniversary Plans Go Public
1 Min Read
4-pack AirTag Is $39 Off
4-pack AirTag Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
Lost your password?