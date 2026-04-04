Apple Employees Getting Special Gifts For 50th Anniversary

Apple will be giving its employees a special gift for the 50th anniversary of the company on April 1. The employees will get an enamel pin and commemorative t-shirt alongside a limited-edition poster that has the Apple logo in a rainbow scribble-style.

There is an Apple Park sign that says the products are made by hand and can be picked up by employees until the end of the month. The company has started celebrations since March, starting it off with an impromptu Alicia Keys concert and then holding sessions globally, such as South Korea, China, London, Vancouver, and many more countries.

They will be finishing their party at Apple Park campus with a special performance finale for the employees. The musical guest for the event has not been announced yet, but reports hint that the guest will be Paul McCartney.

Apple was founded in 1976 April 1.