Apple employees with kids face the brunt of “work from home”

The whole world is under lockdown but that does not mean all operations will have to stop. Majority of the companies around the globe have asked their employees to work from home to keep the important operations running.



Apple employees also have been working from home. However, it appears as if “work from home” is not working in favour of the employees. Recently, some Apple employees reported to CNET that they were feeling “overtaxed”.



It was especially the employees who were parents; they reportedly feel that they are unable to balance their work and childcare. The work assigned to them reportedly takes up a lot of their time, leaving less or no wiggle room for other household chores.



According to Apple Insider, the company had attempted to avoid “this very situation” by pushing a company wide memo detailed by Apple’s SVP of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien. Apple was reportedly working on developing a flexible work style to not shake people’s work-life balance. Especially to ensure that parents “have the support and the flexibility to adjust their schedules as needed.”



Apple Insider also reports that Apple has “increased communication” in the company since the coronavirus outbreak (lockdown). Managers have reportedly been asked to help the employees in need and workers are to ask for any help they need. It reportedly also includes “consolations” to employees that are parents or are caregivers.



“No deadline is too important, and no priority is more urgent, than caring for our loved ones. Our goal is to be flexible, collaborative and accommodating of every parent and caregiver on our teams,” said Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet. “This is a trying time for everyone — especially parents — and we want to do all we can to support every member of our Apple family.”



Apple is reportedly still looking for ways to improve “work from home” practices.