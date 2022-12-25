Apple encourages use of Weather app ahead of Dark Sky shutdown

The Dark Sky app is set to shut down for good on January 1, 2023, and Apple sends a reminder to try the Weather app as an alternative.

A new support document has been uploaded, highlighting the features that have been transferred from Dark Sky to the Weather app. It’s worth noting that Dark Sky was bought out by Apple in 2020 but only stayed in public circulation for two years.

The Weather app has been revamped with Dark Sky functionality in macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, and iOS 16. Aside from rain and snow precipitation forecasts, the app has a 10-day hourly forecast, and weather modules for expanded details surrounding wind speed, visibility, precipitation levels, humidity, and more.

Apple says that Weather has hyperlocal weather forecasts and high-res weather maps. Dark Sky is set to shut down in two weeks, and Apple hopes that its current users will migrate to the Weather app.