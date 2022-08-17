Apple engineer told to remove viral TikTok video or face termination

An Apple hardware engineer was threatened by the company to remove a recent TikTok video or face serious sanctions.

Paris Campbell, Apple hardware engineer, made a TikTok video explaining in detail a stolen iPhone and threats made to the victim for releasing personal information for removing Apple ID. Campbell mentioned that the user’s data was safe, and that the threats were so that the iPhone could be resold instead of locked and sold for parts.

After the video went viral Campbell said that she was contacted by a manager to have the TikTok content removed, or otherwise face disciplinary action ‘up to and including termination’.

Apple is generally a secretive and private company, with employees having to follow rules and guidelines in order for the Cupertino-based brand to retain its positive image. Furthermore, Apple has a policy that prohibits employees saying they work for Apple.

Apple has not made any comments about the situation yet.