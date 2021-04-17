Apple entices artists by offering a cent per stream

Apple is reportedly asking artists to join its Apple Music platform and offering them a penny for every stream, which is currently twice as much as what Spotify is giving. In addition, the Cupertino-based company says that 52 percent of subscription revenue will be given through record labels.

The letter reveals details for Apple Music artists and how they’ll be paid for joining the service. Wall Street Journal made mention of how Apple said that they believe in ‘paying every creator the same rate, that a play has a value and that creators should never have to pay to promote their music’.

The letter further specifies how 52% of all subscription revenue in Apple Music goes to record labels. In comparison, Spotify has a more complex system as some users can opt for the ad-supported free tier.

Spotify is said to pay up to 53 percent of subscription revenue, but the average cost only comes to half a cent.