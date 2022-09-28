Apple entices new Apple Card customers with $100 daily cash promo

A new Apple Card promo has launched for new customers, with a $100 daily cash for every successful signup.

The deal is referral-based, with a link Apple Card owners can share to friends who haven’t signed up for the payment service yet. Clicking the link leads to the official application website. Successful applicants must use their Apple Card in 7 days to get the $100 daily cash.

In the notification, Apple says that for a limited time, existing Apple Card users can refer friends and help them earn $100 daily cash. Existing users will not get a $100 daily cash bonus if their referrals successfully sign up for the payment service and have made a purchase in 7 days.

The $100 daily cash promotion is valid starting now until September 30. Any sign ups made after September 30 will not be eligible to receive the $100 daily cash reward. The full details can be viewed on Apple’s official website.