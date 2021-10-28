Apple Entrepreneur Camp 2021 Applications Open

Apple has officially opened applications for its Apple Entrepreneur Camp program, with female, Hispanic/Latinx and Black founders welcome to join.

The Apple Entrepreneur Camp is one of the company’s aspects for the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, and features founders, business owners and developers that build next-gen apps. A global network of alumni fuels future development and leads the online sessions from January 31 to March 4 next year.

An online post puts out the online application portal, which will close November 28. It will have three cohorts, for female founders, Hispanic/Latinx and Black founders, and sessions are scheduled on January 31 to February 4, February 14 to 18 and February 28 to March 4.

All participants will get a 1-year Apple Developer Program membership, access to Apple engineers and leaders and code-level guidance, among others. Review criteria, requirements and eligibility are available to view on the official Entrepreneur Camp webpage.