Apple event webpage showcases ‘Spring Loaded’ AR invite

Apple has recently uploaded an AR object invite for its ‘Spring Loaded’ event.

Users can view the AR on the official Apple events webpage and get to interact with the object using an iPad or iPhone. For macOS users, the file can be downloaded and opened via Quick Look.

In AR mode, the logo loops through space and can be rotated 360 degrees. Apple made AR viewing possible when they added a function in iOS 12.

Details regarding the ‘Spring Loaded’ event has not been disclosed yet. Rumors say that this will be the time Apple will introduce the Apple TV 6, the next iPad Pro lineup and the long-awaited AirTags. However, it’s best to take these rumors with a grain of salt as nothing is confirmed yet.

‘Spring Loaded’ is an online-only event which will be held on April 20, 2021 at 9am Pacific Time. Those interested can visit Apple’s official website and bookmark the link for the event.