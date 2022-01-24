Apple exec discusses ‘Time to Run’ inspiration

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently went on social media to promote an interview with Runner’s World and Jay Blahnik, VP of fitness technologies.

In the interview, Blahnik revealed the inspiration that went on to the ‘Time to Run’ feature. He mentioned that the aim was to help runners ‘do more’. In relation to the ‘Time to Walk’ feature, which encourages people to get up and move, ‘Time to Run’ had a goal of making runners who ‘do a little’ get more done.

Fitness+ has helped people live a better life and reach their wellness goals — myself included. Here’s to motivating and inspiring many more in 2022! https://t.co/SxFDMwhxLH — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2022

The Apple VP said that the inspiration was to establish the habit of running with a bit of coaching, a bit of variety and a bit of adventure. ‘Time to Run’ was to motivate people to run and make the activity easier so they would do it more often.

‘Time to Run’ is an offshoot of the Apple Fitness+ feature ‘Time to Walk’ and was launched recently in Miami Beach, Washington DC, Brooklyn and London, with more cities on the way.