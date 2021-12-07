Apple exec interview takes a closer look at Watch band design philosophy

A recent HYPEBEAST interview highlights two Apple execs, product marketing VP Stan Ng and industrial design chief Evans Hankey and the company’s approach to the Apple Watch bands.

The interview touched upon the design philosophy and backwards compatibility approach on the Apple Watch bands. Hankey mentioned how the bands presented a ‘unique and fascinating’ challenge, and how the company’s goal was to create ‘something beautiful, comfortable and functional’, while reflecting the wearer’s individuality.

Interchangeability was one of the most important priorities, particularly making older bands compatible to newer models, such as the Apple Watch Series 7. Hankey also said that the Cupertino-based company doesn’t just treat it as an accessory, but rather an ‘expression of love for the craft, materials and creation process’.

The band innovations, particularly the Braided Solo Loop, Milanese Loop and Sport Loops are cited as innovations and support several Apple Watch features, including the on-wrist Apple Pay detection, heart rate tracking and blood oxygen readings.