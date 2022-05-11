Apple exec to expand on advertising and streaming within services

Apple Senior VP of Services Eddy Cue is reportedly looking to focus on the advertising and streaming aspect of the division.

Business Insider mentioned that Cue is already updating key executives’ responsibilities to channel its efforts to working on advertising and streaming. It’s believed that Apple identified the two aspects as potential revenue growth areas.

To this end Peter Stern, VP of Services has been relegated to iCloud, video and other segments, while Todd Teresi, VP of advertising will direct to Cue and have more responsibilities.

Recently Apple gained the rights to broadcast Friday Night Baseball and is said to have secured NFL Sunday Ticket rights. The Cupertino-based company may also be looking to secure the rights to show NBA games on Apple TV+.

Apple’s Services platform may be getting several additions, including a grocery ordering service and a ‘buy now pay later’ service on Apple Pay. The segment raked a $19.8 billion revenue in Q2 2022.