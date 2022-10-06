Apple Execs Divulge more Dynamic Island details

Apple executives Alan Dye and Craig Federighi recently spoke about the iPhone 14 Pro feature, the Dynamic Island, in an interview.

Federighi talked about Dynamic Island during their interview with Japanese mag brand Axis. He said that the feature was the first major experience for the iPhone ever since the X model came out in 2018 and lost the Home button.

Dye, who revealed the feature during the September ‘Far Out’ event, said that Dynamic Island blurs the line between software and hardware on the iPhone. He mentioned that it was a classic example of ‘Apple-like development’. Dye further detailed how Dynamic Island came to be- he and his team thought of a use for the extra space now that a smaller camera system is on board.

The iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island has been received warmly, with some saying that it was Apple’s best design in years. It’s believed that Android manufacturers are looking to replicate the technology on their devices.