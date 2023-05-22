Apple execs focused on AR headset, according to report

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg recently revealed that most Apple execs have been working on the launch of Apple’s upcoming AR headset.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman listed the execs that have been focused in the launch of the AR and VR headset. One notable executive is Mike Rockwell, who oversees engineering for the product. A development personnel was quoted as saying ‘he’s an utter genius’ and said that ‘if there was anyone who could get it done, it’s Rockwell.’ With Rockwell’s involvement and role in the project, it’s believed that he will be ‘one of the faces’ that will be seen during the unveiling.

Jeff Williams, COO spearheads the design and the human interface group, while Dan Ricco, Paul Meade, Jony Ive, Phil Schiller, Kim Vorrath, Johny Srouji, Geoff Stahl, Greg Joswiak, Frank Casanova, Jeff Norris, and Shannon Gans were mentioned altogether.

The Apple AR and VR headset is expected to be announced during the WWDC event.