Apple execs highlight M1 Max Chip’s Video editing prowess

Apple’s execs recently spoke about the new MacBook Pro’s chips and how it ‘changes the game’ for graphics and video editing workflows.

In the ‘Same Brain’ podcast, both Shruti Haldea and Luke Tristam spoke about the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and the benefits that come with the new laptops.

Haldea mentioned how the M1 Max has an impressive memory bandwidth and 64GB unified memory which allows for 8K video playback and 4K video editing. Also, the exec said that ProRes accelerators give the M1 Max the ability to encode and decode using hardware acceleration.

The podcast interview touches on other topics such as battery life, new ports, cooling capability and Final Cut Pro editing. As far as the notch is concerned, Apple does not feel that it’s an ‘issue’ due to the size change of the display.

Both the 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pros are available to purchase now on Apple.com, the Apple Store and official Apple locations.