Apple exercises strict control over Apple Wallet ID

Recent documents have revealed that Apple holds a tight leash on its Apple Wallet digital ID feature.

Apple Wallet ID integration is set to launch in several states in the US, including Oklahoma, Kentucky, Georgia and Arizona. CNBC obtained documents detailing Apple’s agreement with the aforementioned states, including the technology behind the feature and its rollout.

The documents show that states must ‘allocate reasonably sufficient personnel and resources’ to support the program launch and within Apple’s timeline. Furthermore, records indicate that resources and staff are allocated for quality testing ‘in accordance with Apple’s certification requirements’.

Verifying user identity has been relegated to the states, with the document stating how ‘Apple shall not be liable for any Verification Results, and Agency acknowledges that all Verification Results are provided as is and without any warranty, express, implied or otherwise, regarding its accuracy or performance’

Taxpayers are expected to pay for the feature as well.

Digital ID was introduced during the WWDC 2021 event and allows users to store their IDs and state driver’s licenses on the Apple Wallet app.