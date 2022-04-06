Apple exits bidding war on Will Smith Autobiography after Oscar Fiasco

Apple and Netflix will no longer be participating in the race to secure the rights to Will Smith’s biopic.

Apple was among the many companies who fought for the rights to Smith’s film adaptation of the Hollywood actor’s best-selling book. However, The Sun recently reported that the Cupertino-based company has pulled out of the bidding war, alongside Netflix.

The reason for this is probably Smith’s action against comedian and actor Chris Rock, who made a joke against Jada Pinkett Smith. Will was seen going up the stage and slapping Rock as a retort.

In the same event, Will Smith was awarded best actor for his role in ‘King Richard’, edging out Denzel Washington in the Apple TV+ movie ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’. He later apologized for what he did and promptly gave up his Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences position.

Smith is slated to appear on another Apple TV+ show, ‘Emancipation’ but production was halted due to the pandemic.