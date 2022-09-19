Apple expands App Store ad Slot placement for the holidays

Apple has recently sent out emails inviting developers to buy ad space in the App Store.

After trying out new ad spots in July, Apple will be making the move to put more ad space in the App Store. According to CNBC, developers who purchase ads will see them in the new placements as soon as Tuesday. Apple’s email says that the new opportunities serve to promote apps and engage the audience in the coming holiday season.

Before the App Store ad expansion, there were only two spots, and both would only appear when the user searches for new apps. The email did not disclose where exactly the new ads will appear, although previous tests revealed that ads were placed on ‘You Might Also Like’ and on the ‘Today’ tab.

Companies and ad executives criticized Apple before, saying that the placements were too expensive and how privacy features allowed the company to experience an ad business surge.