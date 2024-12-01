Apple expands offices in New York 

Apple acquires more space as it expands its offices in New York, taking up 10 of 11 floors in the Penn Plaza which occupies floors that were subleased by Macy’s.

Apple first made a transaction for space 11 in the Penn Plaza 4 years ago in February, leasing 220,000 sq ft. of office space, taking up floors 11 to 14 with the option to take up space on floor 9 and floor 10 which was taken from Macy’s, and now Apple will take 10 whole floors- from the 4th to 14th, as reported by the Commercial Observer which is a real estate news site.

Floors 4 up to 14 will add 61,000 sq feet, tallying the total space to 460,000 sq ft, with Apple reportedly paying 85USD per square foot every year. Apple’s store on Fifth Avenue is less than a mile away from the offices at Penn Plaza.