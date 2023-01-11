Apple expects to use In-House 5G chips in 2024 or 2025

A new Bloomberg report reveals that Apple may be separating itself from Qualcomm 5G chips in the near future.

Apple has been developing its modem chip technology in-house to try and be independent of Qualcomm modem chips. The Cupertino-based company initially planned to have it done in 2023, however, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the plan ‘failed’ and Apple had to rely on Qualcomm for its 5G modem chips at the moment.

Kuo further said that Apple will continue development of in-house modem chips, and that Apple has adopted a slow rollout in order to become independent. The company will have set a modem chip for a single device before integrating it into others, a process that could take three years.

Apple is also said to be developing wireless components, including a Bluetooth and WiFi chip in-house to replace the ones they source from Broadcom. Currently, Apple has a deal with Broadcom that’s set to expire this year.