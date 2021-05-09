Apple explains Apple Card family in length via support document

Apple has released a new support document to explain the details of its newly released Apple Card feature, the Apple Card Family.

An Apple Card user can have one additional member through the Family Sharing option. That person has to be 18 years old and above. This service allows for credit line sharing and building up a good credit simultaneously.

Including the Apple Card owner and co-owners, six people total can have an Apple Card account, with users having a minimum age requirement of 13.

Co-owners are responsible for credit card payment and account balance, with credit report done under their own names. Once assigned, a co-owner can get Daily Cash on up to 3 percent for purchases depending on where it was used.

Co-owners and owners can remove or add participants, as well as order a physical card for members who are aged 18 and above, request a limit increase, set transaction limits, receive spending notifications and view member spending activities, among others.

The full document can be viewed on Apple’s official website.