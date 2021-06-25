Apple explains risk in sideloading iOS Apps in research report

Apple has recently published a report detailing why sideloading of iOS apps is prohibited.

Sideloading is the process of putting in an app via file transfer and using an app to install them. On the iPad and iPhone sideloading is considered illegal as it doesn’t use the App Store to install software.

Apple’s white paper, titled ‘Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps’ says that while sideloading is possible, it bypasses built-in iOS control mechanism, such as parental control and in-game purchases.

Apple also says that malicious apps could have malware and have a code that holds a user’s photo until they pay money to have it unlocked. Also, pirated apps could funnel money or infringe a user’s privacy.

The Cupertino-based company writes that they protect iOS users from these dangers and aim to provide platform security through protective layers and a multi-pronged approach.

The white paper has been published online and is available to view on Apple’s official website