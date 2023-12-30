Apple exploring high-end Mac gaming

A recent interview with Inverse reveals Apple’s plans for high-end Mac gaming.

Advertisements

Leland Martin and Gordon Keppel, Apple marketing managers provided commentary on the Inverse interview with Raymond Wong. Keppel claims that every Mac with the Silicon chip ‘can play AAA games pretty fantastically’, and how the chip was a transformative factor in mainstream systems with graphical boosts due to the M1, M2, and M3 processors. That said, the biggest reason that Macs were able to get into the high-end gaming niche was the switch from Intel to Silicon.

The latest M3 Max, M3 Pro, and M3 chips have mesh shading and hardware-accelerated ray tracking for better graphics rendering. As far as developmental processes are concerned, Macs now have similar underlying architecture as the iPad and iPhone. Dynamic Caching is a feature introduced to the M3 chips for allocation of graphic memory in real-time, increasing its performance and utilization for demanding games and apps.