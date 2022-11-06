Apple Extended Return Policy for 2022 holiday shopping goes live

Apple’s Extended Return Policy is now in effect for this year’s holiday shopping season.

The Cupertino-based company recently announced the policy, which extends to most Apple products, including AirPods, iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Mac, and more. The program started on November 4 in select regions such as Australia, the UK, Canada, and the United States, up until December 25.

Customers who purchased eligible items are able to return purchased goods between those time periods up until January 8, 2023. Apple says that all terms and conditions in the Refunds Policy and online store still apply in regard to the purchase.

Customers who choose carrier financing will not be eligible for extended returns, but they will be covered by the standard return policy. All purchases made after December 25th will be under the standard return policy as well.

In other regions such as Japan and Spain, items bought between November 4 to January 6 can be returned until January 20, 2023.