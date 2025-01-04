Apple faces turbulence in China, as sale of foreign-brand smartphones fall

The iPhone maker is facing mounting pressure in China, as the sales of foreign smartphones in the region fell by 47.4% in November 2024 compared to the previous year, according to CNBC. The most affected foreign smartphone brand is Apple, as it is also the largest international smartphone vendor in the country.

Huawei, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has seen tremendous growth in the recent months, due to various factors including Chinese government-led initiatives to drive the sales of local brands. Additionally, the year 2024 saw an increase in patriotic fervour in the country which has not been favourable for the iPhone maker.

Security concerns increase patriotic fervor in China

Growing concerns of security based on reports which suggested that Apple devices include eavesdropping capabilities further increased preference of Chinese smartphone brands, according to The Times of India. A top member of the Chinese political advisory body, Wang Chunru showcased apprehension towards foreign brands and showered trust towards the Huawei brand.

The Huawei Mate 60 Pro has proved to strong contender to the iPhone Pro lineup in China. The Mate 60 Pro is powered by Kirin 9000s, a locally designed and manufactured processor. The chip was developed in collaboration between Huawei and Chinese Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). The chip has received praise for its excellent performance and as a result, has made the Huawei Mate 60 Pro a popular option for the Chinese smartphone buyers.

The sanctions put on Huawei by the US Trump administration in 2020-21, slowed down the growth of the Chinese firm. Further, the Biden administration banned sale of Huawei equipment in the United States. To tackle competition, Huawei started focusing on its presence in the home country, which also resulted in the firm receiving support from the government.

Chinese state agencies receive incentives to phase out Apple devices and opt for Chinese smartphone alternatives, according to The Times of India. Reports have suggested that discounted Huawei smartphones have flooded Chinese government offices.