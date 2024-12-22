Apple facing backlash with false headlines generated by AI

Apple is being criticized and urged to remove their AI generated summaries notification feature after it made a false headline regarding a murder case classified as high-profile, facing backlash from the internationally known non-profit journalism organization RSF.

RSF (Reporters Without Borders) encouraged Apple to disable the notifications feature of Apple Intelligence, which was released last week globally with the iOS 18.2. This request was made after the AI feature generated a false shooting headline that lead people to believe that the suspect of murder, Luigi Mangione, killed himself (and he did not). What’s more, the headline made it look like the false information was published by BBC News. The company has made a complaint regarding the incident.

The New York Times also went through a somewhat similar situation when the Apple Intelligence feature incorrectly summed up an article regarding the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stating he was arrested, but actually the article talked about an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.