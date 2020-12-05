Apple Developers can now enable family sharing of in-app purchases

Apple has released a new feature which will benefit families that use Apple devices. Starting with iOS 14.2, users will be able to share in-app purchases with all of their family members without each requiring to buy or subscribe separately. However, sharing in-app purchases will only be possible if the developer of the app has enabled the family sharing feature.Previously, users would have had to make their own in-app purchases in the family.

The new family sharing feature for in-app purchases will very likely benefit a lot of people that spend money separately in a family for in-app purchases. The feature will also automatically share new subscription activations with all the users in the family. Subscriptions will of course be activated as a recurring payment method.

Apple held several events this year and has showcased at its keynotes, the benefits of having a shared in-app purchases system. The company unveiled iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and iPadOS 14 for their most important operating systems. Apple also updated other operating systems that power its other devices such as the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

This year, at the September event, Apple unveiled two new Apple Watches and two new iPads. Along with the product launches, the company also unveiled ‘Apple One’ – a new subscription bundle for all the services it offers and also a Family Apple One subscription. The family subscription will cost way lower than each member of the family subscribing separately.

“Family Sharing feature provides a streamlined, convenient user experience and can help you attract subscribers, encourage paid subscriptions, increase user engagement, and improve retention,” said Apple.”You can choose which of your in-app purchases to allow Family Sharing for in App Store Connect.”

The new updates from Apple are beneficial to families – making subscriptions cheaper.