Apple feature story highlights user enrichment

Apple recently published a feature story on how its services are enriching people’s lives.

The Cupertino-based company outlined its growth in 2021, and how it wanted to provide more in 2022. The plan includes introducing the 3D Apple Maps in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, integration of digital IDs in the Wallet app and launching classical songs for Apple Music.

SVP of Services Eddy Cue mentioned how Apple has more than 745 million paying subscribers and connects storytellers, artists and developers with users across a billion-plus devices. Cue also said that Apple’s content and tools enrich its users’ lives each day.

The story mentioned the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple TV and how the services had record numbers in 2021, with highlights on apps such as Mario Kart Tour and Clash Royale, services such as Apple Music Voice Plan and Time to Walk, and content such as Ted Lasso and Finch.

The full post is available to view on Apple’s official website.