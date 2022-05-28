Apple features tennis app ‘SwingVision’ in highlight story

Apple’s official website recently had a virtual callout on a tennis performance-tracking app that makes the sport more accessible to people.

SwingVision was highlighted in a feature story, which details how it was made and how it used technology to provide scoring capabilities through video footage. Tennis players can improve their game by viewing a plethora of helpful data metrics via artificial intelligence.

SwingVision is developed by Swunpil Sahai and Richard Hsu, who joined minds and began creating the app. Sahai was self-taught in Swift and launched Swing, which was an app exclusively made for the Apple Watch.

Swing eventually evolved into SwingVision and became available on the App Store. It launched onto the iPad and iPhone, and from there it tapped into the Neural Engine, which made a ‘big difference’ according to Sahai.

SwingVision is an Apple-platform exclusive and might have features such as extra live-streaming capabilities and remote coaching in the future.