Facebook’s fight with Apple intensifies over iOS software update

An upcoming iOS update will reportedly change the internet as we know it. Facebook ran a full page ad against Apple for including new privacy features in a beta version of iOS software. The new software update when released will allow users to have control over choosing whether to allow apps to collect data or not.

Facebook has been very critical of the upcoming iOS software update as, according to the company, it will hurt the advertising business on the internet. The social networking giant makes its money from ads that are displayed on its platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. It has also pointed out that by not personalizing ads, businesses will be unable to target users “effectively”.

Different privacy perspectives

Apple, of course, has a very different perspective over this matter, as the company has always been privacy centric. The company released a statement which reads:

“We believe that this is a simple matter of standing up for our users. Users should know when their data is being collected and shared across other apps and websites — and they should have the choice to allow that or not. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 does not require Facebook to change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires they give users a choice.” Apple

The Cupertino giant enjoys a certain type of advantage when it comes to internet privacy, as the company does not run ad only business. Apple makes most of its money from hardware, software, and services. Of course, Apple does make money from its advertising business but it’s not completely dependent on it.

Facebook ran full page ads in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal. The social networking giant is reportedly planning to run one more full-page ad against Apple’s policies, according to BuzzFeed’s News Editor John Paczkowski.