Apple Files several possible names for AR/VR headset

Apple’s recent name filings suggest that the much-anticipated Apple AR/VR headset is nearing launch.

Bloomberg has reported filings in the United States, Canada, the UK, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Uruguay and Costa Rica, where shell companies used by Apple have sent in names for trademarking. The Cupertino-based company is known to file for trademark names for unannounced software, services and products.

Some of the names that appear were ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’ and ‘Reality Processor’, and Apple is believed to call the operating system for its AR/VR headset ‘realityOS’. The chip for the device could be the ‘Reality Processor’. It’s rumored that Apple is planning to use its M2 chip for powering the AR and VR headset, although the company might need a higher GPU for the pixels.

The first Apple AR and VR headset may be announced as soon as January 2023. The price for the high-end model could reach up to $3,000 or more.