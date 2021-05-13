Apple fires Antonio Garcia after backlash from employees

Apple said on Wednesday that after backlash from employees, the author of ‘Chaos Monkeys’ no longer works at the company. The book is written by Antonio Garcia Martinez who previously worked at Facebook as a product manager. Garcia joined Apple as a product engineer in April this year, to be part of the company’s advertising platform business.

On Wednesday it was reported by The Verge that north of 2,000 Apple employees signed a petition asking for “an investigation” into the hiring of Garcia. He is known for his book ‘Chaos Monkeys’ which portrays racist and sexist views. The petition was sent to the top executive members of the company asking to look into the matter at hand.

Opposed Apple’s commitment to Inclusion & Diversity

“We are deeply concerned about the recent hiring of Antonio García Martínez,” employees wrote in the petition. “His misogynistic statements in his autobiography — such as ‘Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit’ (further quoted below this letter) — directly oppose Apple’s commitment to Inclusion & Diversity.”

Garcia authored the controversial book which portrays the women of the Bay Area as weak. He authored the controversial book of his in 2016. Before moving to Silicon Valley, he had worked on Wall Street.

“At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are has no place here,” said Apple in a statement.

It has been reported that after the circulation of the petition began, Garcia’s Slack account associated with Apple was disabled. In no time, the team of ad platforms reportedly held a meeting to discuss the matter and it was decided that Antonio Garcia Martinez would not continue to work with the company.