Apple Fitness+ arriving in 15 new countries

Apple’s fitness-centric service is set to arrive in 15 new regions come November 3.

The Cupertino-based company announced the expansion in September, and recently mentioned that the workout platform will be arriving in the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Portugal, Mexico, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Germany, France, Colombia, Brazil and Austria.

Apple Fitness+ offers a number of workout types, with guided videos from Apple instructors. It’s integrated with Apple Music and Apple Watch and is currently available in the US, the UK, New Zealand, Ireland, Canada and Australia.

In line with the expansion, Apple will be adding more meditations and workouts, including a snow sports-themed session and Pilates, among others.

Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 monthly or $79.99 for the whole year. It’s also bundled in Apple One plans for those who are interested in other services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and more.