Apple Fitness+ expands beyond Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Apple Fitness+ is set to expand in more than 21 countries and will not require an Apple Watch to access starting October 24.

Apple Fitness+

Fitness and workout enthusiasts will be able to subscribe and watch workout videos on Apple Fitness+ without having to buy an Apple Watch. Aside from that, companies such as Mobile Health, UnitedHealthCare, Target and SilverSneakers are offering Apple Fitness+ free of charge.

Apple announced the new Fitness+ details via a post in Newsroom. iPhone users can now access the whole service, with more than 3,000 meditations and studio-style workouts led by trainers. Interval timing and guidance are included, as well as calories burned.

The Cupertino-based company says that the Apple Watch can still be integrated, with real-time metrics showing on Apple TV, iPad and iPhone. In addition, new content has arrived, namely runner yoga, three new ‘Collections’, 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge, and an athlete-oriented mindful cooldown.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.