Apple Fitness+ expands beyond Apple Watch

Apple Fitness+ is set to expand in more than 21 countries and will not require an Apple Watch to access starting October 24.

Fitness and workout enthusiasts will be able to subscribe and watch workout videos on Apple Fitness+ without having to buy an Apple Watch. Aside from that, companies such as Mobile Health, UnitedHealthCare, Target and SilverSneakers are offering Apple Fitness+ free of charge.

Apple announced the new Fitness+ details via a post in Newsroom. iPhone users can now access the whole service, with more than 3,000 meditations and studio-style workouts led by trainers. Interval timing and guidance are included, as well as calories burned.

The Cupertino-based company says that the Apple Watch can still be integrated, with real-time metrics showing on Apple TV, iPad and iPhone. In addition, new content has arrived, namely runner yoga, three new ‘Collections’, 14-Day HIIT and Strength Challenge, and an athlete-oriented mindful cooldown.