Apple Fitness+ expands to additional regions

Apple’s fitness service is slowly rolling out to 15 new regions, with interested users being able to subscribe to get guided workouts on their iOS devices and Apple Watch.

The 15 new countries include the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Portugal, Mexico, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Germany, France, Colombia, Brazil and Austria.

Apple Fitness+ is growing in terms of content and workout videos. It’s priced at $9.99 monthly or as part of the package in Apple One bundles. Initially, the service launched in 2020 in New Zealand, Ireland, Canada, Australia, the UK and the US.

Subscribers can look forward to a robust catalog of workouts spread across genres. Currently, new additions include Guided Meditations, the Time to Walk feature and others. The service supports Apple Watch Series 3 models and later. The introduction of SharePlay allows groups of people to work out together over video conferencing apps such as FaceTime.