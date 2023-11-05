Apple Fitness+ free for Anytime Fitness members

Apple has partnered up with Anytime Fitness to offer Fitness+ to its members.

Anytime Fitness announced the partnership recently, saying that members can get a free subscription to Apple’s fitness service. Content will automatically show up through the AnyTime Fitness app, and coaches can also recommend exercises to members depending on their preferences. The promotion is valid in Canada and the United States and starts December 1. The free membership must be renewed every three months or else they will be charged the monthly rate of $9.99 with the card on file.

Existing Apple Fitness+ subscribers can get a month of Anytime Fitness membership on a 13-month contract. On the other hand, Apple One subscribers that have Apple Fitness+ in their plans can get a month of Anytime Fitness for free, sans the financial perks. Access to Fitness+ content can be viewed on the Anytime Fitness app.