Apple Fitness+ gains postpartum workouts

Apple’s guided workout service has gained a new category in the form of postpartum exercises.

Moms who have recently given birth can tune in to Fitness+ for specially-designed workouts. ‘Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby’ contains seven sessions spread across Strength, Core and Mindful Cooldown sections.

Some of the workouts target the pelvic floor in order to address relaxed muscles that occur during childbirth. Severity can be modified in three intensity levels depending on the user’s preference, while Mindful Cooldown reminds moms about patience and self-care.

‘Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby’ joins existing categories Dance, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Pilates, High Intensity Interval Training and Mindful Cooldown, as well as the ‘Time to Walk’ and ‘Time to Run’ feature. Audio and video meditations can also be accessed using an Apple Watch.

Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s fitness and workout platform and costs $9.99 a month.