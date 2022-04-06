Apple Fitness+ gains postpartum workouts

By Samantha Wiley
Published on
News

Women in pink shirt using Apple Fitness+

Apple’s guided workout service has gained a new category in the form of postpartum exercises.

Moms who have recently given birth can tune in to Fitness+ for specially-designed workouts. ‘Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby’ contains seven sessions spread across Strength, Core and Mindful Cooldown sections.

Some of the workouts target the pelvic floor in order to address relaxed muscles that occur during childbirth. Severity can be modified in three intensity levels depending on the user’s preference, while Mindful Cooldown reminds moms about patience and self-care.

‘Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby’ joins existing categories Dance, Rowing, Cycling, Core, Treadmill, Strength, Pilates, High Intensity Interval Training and Mindful Cooldown, as well as the ‘Time to Walk’ and ‘Time to Run’ feature. Audio and video meditations can also be accessed using an Apple Watch.

Apple Fitness+ is Apple’s fitness and workout platform and costs $9.99 a month.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

iLounge > News > Apple Fitness+ gains postpartum workouts